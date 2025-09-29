Private sector, GPF to collaborate to help ease traffic congestion

IN an effort to assist in traffic management across Guyana, the private sector and the Guyana Police Force will be working together to ease congestion.

Operations Director of Gaico Inc, Khishan Singh in a recent episode of Spotlight, said that the private sector has frequently met with the Ministry of Home Affairs to tackle the issue.

He said the private sector is considerate of their timing in offloading cargo.

However, he noted that Guyana is a developing state with rapid advancements, which would make it difficult to dedicate roadways for specific vehicles.

Singh noted that the railway road will assist in how the private sector handles cargo in Guyana.

Additionally, Executive Director of Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association, Govindra Raghubansi stated that the country is growing rapidly.

“…A reason for this growth is that, you know, there’s a lot of construction, oil and gas going on, manufacturing is growing”, he said.

Raghubansi emphasised that, there is room for improvement for the traffic situation in Guyana, noting that there has been an increased amount of container ships coming to Guyana.

Meanwhile, the private sector is open to the City Revival plan.

Singh and Raghubansi rejoiced noting that they have been waiting for a while for the announcement of such a plan.

“So, we’re excited, and we’re very, very supportive”, said Singh. (DPI)