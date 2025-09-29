MoU signed to develop, promote Hope Town as tourism site

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Chinese Association of Guyana and Wild Adventures, on Saturday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and promote Hope Town, Guyana’s first Chinese settlement, as a tourism product.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said the MoU was signed by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, Stephen Su, President of the Chinese Association of Guyana and Shabana Daniels of Wild Adventures.

In her remarks, Minister Rodrigues commended the initiative, noting that Hope Town represents a site of profound historical and cultural significance. She emphasised that the partnership will support the preservation of heritage while creating new opportunities for tourism and community engagement.

“By supporting sites like Hope Town, we preserve an essential piece of our history. This agreement represents a commendable step in ensuring our heritage is celebrated, shared, and sustained for generations to come,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Hope Town is located along Kamuni Creek, which also provides access to the Santa Aratak villages.

With this new agreement, the three organisations have committed to developing experiences that highlight the settlement’s history and cultural importance while boosting the tourism offerings of the wider community, the ministry said.