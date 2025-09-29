News Archives
Minister Walrond visits GFS Headquarters, Eccles Fire Station
Minister Walrond with senior fire officials and firefighters at the Eccles Fire Station on Saturday (Photos: Ministry of Home Affairs/Facebook)
MINISTER of Home Affairs, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, on Saturday visited the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters and the Eccles Fire Station where she conducted inspections, observed operational activities, and addressed welfare concerns.

She was accompanied by Chief Fire Officer Mr. Gregory Wickham and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mr. Dwayne Scotland.

Minister Walrond inspects firefighting equipment at the GFS Headquarters

The first stop was the GFS Headquarters where she conducted a walk-through inspection of the Service’s appliances to ensure they were fully equipped and in excellent working condition.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs Facebook post, she also met with ranks on duty, commending their courage and daily sacrifices, while discussing welfare concerns and possible solutions to strengthen their work environment.

Later, she visited the Eccles Fire Station, where she engaged directly with firefighters on duty and observed their operational activities.

This interaction offered valuable insight into the daily responsibilities of these frontline heroes and deepened her appreciation for their dedication and steadfast commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the ministry said.

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

