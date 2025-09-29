Essequibo Coast Lions Club hosts successful blood drive in collaboration with Lima Regional Hospital

THE Essequibo Coast Lions Club, in partnership with the Lima Regional Hospital, successfully hosted a blood drive.

From the blood drive, 13 units of blood was collected, and these will make an impactful contribution towards saving lives.

President of the Essequibo Coast Lions Club, Ms. Sabriena Harrychan, expressed her joy in hosting such an activity, noting that it meaningfully contributes to the health and well-being of the community.

“We at the club are very thankful to everyone who came forward and donate blood it means alot to the club and it will go a far way in saving lives,” Harrychan said.

The event was widely promoted through radio and television broadcasts, as well as social media platforms, which helped raise awareness and encouraged participation.

The Essequibo Coast Lions Club extends heartfelt gratitude to the Lima Regional Hospital for their invaluable partnership, and to each donor who stepped forward to support this lifesaving initiative. Your selfless act has truly made a difference.