Health Minister inspects proposed sites for new health facilities on East Coast

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, accompanied by a technical team, on Monday, visited several proposed sites along the East Coast of Demerara to assess locations earmarked for major health sector projects.

The facilities under consideration include a state-of-the-art Neurological Centre, a modern supply chain warehouse, a biomedical repair centre, and staff quarters.

The site visits formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to finalise the placement of these critical facilities, ensuring they are strategically located near supporting infrastructure such as hospitals, main roadways, and utilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, the projects will play a pivotal role in strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system and supporting the government’s broader goal of modernising health services nationwide.

The Neurological Centre, once established, will be the first of its kind in Guyana, offering specialised treatment for brain, spinal, and nervous system disorders. Currently, patients with complex neurological conditions are often referred overseas at high costs, creating financial and logistical burdens for families.

The supply chain warehouse is expected to revolutionise medical storage and distribution by improving efficiency in the delivery of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies across the country.

Meanwhile, the biomedical repair centre will address a longstanding challenge within the system: maintaining and repairing sophisticated medical equipment that too often falls into disuse due to the absence of local servicing.

Housing for medical staff is also a priority, with the Ministry seeking to attract and retain healthcare professionals in the region by ensuring modern and accessible accommodation.

These initiatives are being implemented in line with the government’s Health Vision 2030 strategy, which emphasises decentralisation, equity in access, and the integration of advanced medical services in Guyana’s public health network.

The proposed projects will complement ongoing investments, including the construction of regional hospitals and the upgrading of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.