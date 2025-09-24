Border controversy… ‘We will not cower to coercion, intimidation, unilateral action’

–President Ali tells UN, reaffirms Guyana’s commitment to peace, rule of law

In defence of Guyana’s sovereignty on the world stage, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali told the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that Venezuela’s continued threats of annexation are a direct assault on international law and the very principles that uphold global order.

“Guyana is a small and peaceful state. We have endured repeated threats and aggression from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” President Ali said.

He reminded the Assembly that the border controversy is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has twice reaffirmed its jurisdiction.

In 2023, the ICJ issued provisional measures ordering Venezuela to refrain from altering the status quo, yet he stressed, “Venezuela persists with unilateral laws and threats of annexation, flagrantly violating international law, the UN Charter and the very principles that sustain global order.”

The President posed a sobering question to the international community, asking, “If the rights of a small state are to be trampled upon and legally binding orders ignored, what protection remains for any nation under international law?”

Despite the aggression, Ali was resolute that Guyana would continue to rely on the rule of law and international solidarity.

“For us, the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference are non-negotiable. We will not cower to coercion, intimidation or unilateral action. We thank our international partners and allies for their solidarity,” he affirmed.

President Ali’s remarks come at a time when Guyana has intensified its diplomatic engagements to safeguard its borders, underscoring that peace, stability and adherence to the rule of law are fundamental for all states, large and small.

Venezuela continues to lay claim to Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo region, despite the border controversy being before the ICJ.

Guyana’s security forces are on alert following a series of reports of gunfire and aggression from Venezuela over the last few months.