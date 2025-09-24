Gov’t targets sustainable waste management with nationwide landfills upgrade

THE Government of Guyana is moving ahead with efforts to strengthen waste management systems nationwide, with a renewed focus on establishing modern landfill sites across the ten administrative regions.

This initiative forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to building cleaner and healthier communities while addressing challenges posed by rapid housing development, population growth, and urban expansion.

By upgrading landfill facilities, the administration aims to safeguard public health, reduce pollution, and provide long-term environmentally sound solutions that improve the quality of life for citizens.

A high-level inter-agency meeting was recently convened to coordinate this critical national priority. Among those in attendance were the Honourable Priya Manickchand, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development; Honourable Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water; and Honourable Vanessa Benn, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water. They were joined by senior technical and administrative officials, including Mr. Miguel Choo Kang, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development; Dr. Josh Kanhai, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration); Mr. Enrique Monize, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission; the Head of Planning at the Ministry of Housing; the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water; and the Secretary of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Board.

The discussions centred on identifying appropriate sites for sanitary landfills, with careful consideration given to population density, accessibility, land availability, environmental impact, and the long-term sustainability of operations. Officials also examined shortcomings of existing landfill practices and emphasized the urgent need for facilities that meet international environmental standards.

Minister Manickchand stressed that modern landfill development is not only about waste disposal but about safeguarding natural resources, protecting public health, and enhancing community well-being. She noted that the project would be advanced with urgency and cross-agency cooperation.

Minister Croal highlighted the importance of aligning landfill infrastructure with the country’s housing expansion, noting that sustainable waste management systems are essential for supporting new and growing communities.

Minister Benn reinforced the need for inter-agency collaboration, emphasising that shared responsibility ensures landfill projects are comprehensive, technically sound, and sustainable.

This initiative reflects the Government’s broader vision of sustainable development, recognising waste management as a key pillar of urban planning, environmental protection, and public health. By pooling resources and expertise, the Government is laying the groundwork for an integrated approach to waste management that will deliver modern, environmentally responsible landfill facilities for communities nationwide.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, in partnership with key agencies, will continue technical assessments and stakeholder engagement in the coming months to ensure transparency and efficiency in advancing landfill projects across all regions.