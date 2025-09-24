Calendar of events coming for tourism sector

– along with other crucial enhancements to promote Destination Guyana

MINISTER of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, has emphasised her commitment to taking the lead in developing Guyana’s tourism sector and enhancing the ‘Destination Guyana’ brand.

This formed part of her engagement with tourism stakeholders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Monday. She also used the opportunity to outline her vision, goals and expectations for the sector.

Since her appointment, the minister has repeatedly said that we cannot operate in silos and on Monday, she pointed out that the tourism sector needs all of its partners and stakeholders to be involved in its growth.

In addition to her themes of innovation, elevation and collaboration, the minister affirmed that it takes government and tourism bodies and stakeholders, who are offering a service to ensure the industry is a success story.

The newly “minted” minister assured those in attendance that the next five years will be one of collaboration in the sector, allowing all stakeholders to play a meaningful role in the growth of ‘Destination Guyana.’

Among her goals is the establishment of points of contact at not only our ports of entry, but in hotel lobbies, and other major accommodation venues. This she said is a top priority.

Minister Rodrigues pointed out that we must give our visitors/ tourists the option of travelling to discover Guyana. This is also a way to increase stakeholders’ offerings because of the competitive advantage.

She emphasised that if these hotels and other places of accommodation can offer packages to guests, that itself makes them more competitive.

Minister Rodrigues told the tourism stakeholders that they are not just offering a room, they are offering an experience, providing a package, so that anyone who visits Guyana can have a seven- or 10-day itinerary.

“I’ve already discussed with the Guyana Tourism Authority for us to establish a permanent presence at our ports of entry. We will be there, and we will ensure that all of our visitors who are entering our country, that we provide them with as much information as possible on what we have to offer and tailor it to the type of visitor that is entering our country,” she said in her remarks.

“I also want to make it clear that there will not be inconsistency or unpredictability in the tourism sector going forward. I plan to address that promptly,” she added.

Announcing that there are plans to establish a calendar of events, Minister Rodrigues revealed that starting from 2026 (January to December), the calendar of events will be confirmed, highlighting annual holidays/ events.

She noted that this will allow tourists, especially those in the diaspora, to efficiently plan their vacation/ visit to Guyana. For hoteliers, this will allow them to market their establishment, enhance themselves and be more competitive in the hotel industry.

“Every quarter of the calendar will have a major event, and it will be part of a package. So, it’s not just one event, but whatever is happening within those three months, we will try to package. So maybe a seven-day package or a 10-day package that you can market to your visitors. And this will coincide, of course, with things like Mashramani in February, Easter, Independence celebration, and so on,” she explained.

With Diwali celebrations one month away, the minister said she is working with the President of the Hindu Dharmic Sabha, Dr Vindhya Persaud, to include a schedule and package for seven days in the planning. The same will be done for Christmas.

“These packages and experiences will be advertised both locally and internationally. We are trying to meet also the airlines to see how best we can carry these ads, have them run on the airlines during the flights. We’re targeting people in the diaspora,” the minister said.

Further, she pledged to deliver consistency, predictability, accessibility and improved standards for as long as she remains at the helm of the tourism sector.

“I cannot do this alone, and I have to do this with all the people in this room…no stakeholder is more or less important than the other,” the minister said.