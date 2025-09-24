News Archives
GECOM assistant accounts clerk held over $5M theft
GECOM

POLICE are probing the alleged theft of $5 million from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters on High Street, Georgetown, which reportedly occurred between September 15 and 16, 2025.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the investigation on Tuesday, telling the Guyana Chronicle: “Several GECOM employees are assisting the police in relation to a report of simple larceny.”
According to Blanhum, detectives have since recovered a “small fraction” of the stolen cash, which was reportedly found in the possession of an Assistant Accounts Clerk.
The staffer has since been taken into custody and is assisting police with the ongoing probe. Investigations are continuing.

 

