19-year-old woman charged with Baramita murder

NADERIA James, age 19 years, from Baramita, North West District, was arrested and charged by ranks from the Baramita Police Station for the offence of murder.

The accused appeared on Tuesday at the Port Kaituma Magistrate Court, via Zoom, before His Worship Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

The charge was read to her, and she was not required to plead to the indictable offence. The accused was remanded to prison, and the next court date is October 14, 2025.

James is accused of the murder committed on Kevin Smith, a 20-year-old male Guyanese Amerindian miner from Baramita, North West District.

The incident occurred on September 18, 2025, at approximately 17:00 hours. Investigations revealed that the victim and the 19-year-old accused were in a relationship and had been living together in a wooden and plastic camp for about a year.

On the aforementioned date and time, James returned home after consuming alcohol and found the victim lying in his hammock.

When the victim noticed her, he grabbed a cutlass and struck her on the left shoulder and her right hand, which led to her becoming agitated. James then pulled out a handmade knife from her waist and stabbed the victim on the left side of his chest.

Following the stabbing, Smith stumbled out of the camp and collapsed in a patch of bushes. James fled the scene and made her way to the Baramita Police Station, where she provided a statement regarding the incident.