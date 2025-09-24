Tuschen residents to benefit from improved water services

RESIDENTS of Tuschen Phase Two, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) could soon expect improved water services following a community walkabout led by Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar.

According to information from the Department of Public Information, Minister Indar committed to providing a mobile generator for the Tuschen Pump Station to ensure continuous water supply, while also addressing the repair of all leakages within the Tuschen Housing Scheme.

He further directed the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to activate new transmission mains to strengthen water distribution across the community.

In addition, GWI has been instructed to improve its communication with residents by issuing advisories on potential drops in water pressure during peak-demand periods.

Accompanying the minister on the visit were Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon; Parliamentary Secretary, Thandi McAllister and officials of GWI and the Ministry of Public Utilities.