Police seize guns, ammo, cocaine, cannabis during BV operation

THE police in Regional Division 4C on Friday uncovered a cache of narcotics, ammunition, and cash during an intelligence-led operation at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The operation, conducted between 12:05hrs and 14:00hrs on September 19, began with a search of a corner shop at Sideline Dam, Beterverwagting, owned by 42-year-old David Mingo. According to the police, the search unearthed a large plastic sealer, plastic wrap, and several transparent and coloured Ziploc bags. No illegal substances were found at the shop.

Acting on further intelligence, police ranks moved to a nearby plot of land east of the shop, which was covered in thick vegetation. There, they discovered a white salt bag hidden at the root of a palm tree and a small white bucket.



Upon inspection, the police found that the salt bag contained several transparent plastic wraps filled with leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. The bucket contained three boxes with 60 live 7.62 x 39 mm rounds, one box with 50 live 9mm rounds, a quantity of creamish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine, and $78,500 in cash.

The suspected narcotics and ammunition were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station, along with Mingo, who denied any knowledge of the items when questioned. The police said the suspected cocaine weighed 785 grams, while the suspected cannabis amounted to 3,895 grams.

The items were lodged as evidence and Mingo has been profiled as investigations continue.