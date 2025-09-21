News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Sophia businessman wanted for rape of child
news-default

THE police are searching for 32-year-old Timothy Fraser, a businessman of ‘C’ Field, Sophia Squatting Area, who failed to appear in court after being charged with the rape of a child under 16.

Fraser was arrested on September 6, 2025, around 08:30hrs and placed in custody. He initially remained in custody for about six days, as he was unable to post the $200,000 bail that had been set. The bail was later reduced, and he was granted pretrial liberty on September 15.

According to the  police, the investigation file was delayed while authorities awaited the Forensic Interview report. Once the report was received, legal advice was sought and the matter was filed on September 16. Fraser was required to appear in court the following day, September 17, but failed to do so.

The police said efforts were made to serve him with a court summons, but he could not be located at his Sophia home. Investigators believe he may have left for the interior.

A wanted bulletin is now being prepared for Fraser as the investigation continues.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.