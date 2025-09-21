Sophia businessman wanted for rape of child

THE police are searching for 32-year-old Timothy Fraser, a businessman of ‘C’ Field, Sophia Squatting Area, who failed to appear in court after being charged with the rape of a child under 16.

Fraser was arrested on September 6, 2025, around 08:30hrs and placed in custody. He initially remained in custody for about six days, as he was unable to post the $200,000 bail that had been set. The bail was later reduced, and he was granted pretrial liberty on September 15.

According to the police, the investigation file was delayed while authorities awaited the Forensic Interview report. Once the report was received, legal advice was sought and the matter was filed on September 16. Fraser was required to appear in court the following day, September 17, but failed to do so.

The police said efforts were made to serve him with a court summons, but he could not be located at his Sophia home. Investigators believe he may have left for the interior.

A wanted bulletin is now being prepared for Fraser as the investigation continues.