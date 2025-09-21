Guyana launches first electroconvulsive therapy clinic at GPHC

THE Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), in partnership with the Centre for Global Health at Northwell Health, formally inaugurated the country’s first Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Clinic on Friday evening — a major milestone in advancing mental health care services.

ECT is a medical treatment used for severe mental health conditions such as major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and catatonia, particularly when other interventions have not been effective.

A press release from the GPHC noted that Friday’s ceremony brought together Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, health professionals, GPHC administrators, and representatives from Northwell Health, who played a central role in establishing the programme.

In his remarks, GPHC’s Director of Medical and Professional Services highlighted the impact of the partnership. “Through this collaboration, ten physicians and anaesthesiologists have received training and certification in ECT, ensuring we have the expertise to deliver this highly specialised service locally. Additionally, Northwell has generously donated two ECT machines to support the establishment of Guyana’s first ECT clinic,” he said.

The first ECT procedure was performed in September 2024, and since then, 28 patients with complex psychiatric conditions have been successfully treated. According to GPHC, the treatments have helped reduce suicide risk, shorten hospital stays, and offer renewed hope for families who had exhausted other treatment options.

Officials described the launch as both a clinical achievement and a significant step in strengthening Guyana’s mental health system. “This demonstrates what is possible when international collaboration, local leadership, and institutional commitment come together in service of our patients,” the Director added.

The clinic is expected to transform access to advanced mental health care in Guyana, reduce stigma surrounding psychiatric treatment, and position the country as a regional leader in innovative mental health services.