Video interview of former GECOM deputy CEO shown in court as 2020 elections trial continues

VIDEO evidence of former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Roxanne Myers, being interviewed by police in relation to the alleged rigging of the March 2020 General and Regional Elections was presented in court on Friday, as the high-profile trial continues.

The footage was shown before Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty following expert testimony. In the video, which was recorded by senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Myers is seen in the presence of her attorney, Nigel Hughes, who was also present in court during Friday’s proceedings.

During the police interview, investigators questioned Myers about key incidents that unfolded during the controversial tabulation of the Statements of Poll (SoPs) for Region Four.

These included a bomb scare at the Ashmin Building, the central location for the tabulation process as well as a reported medical emergency involving the former Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, who was whisked away by medical personnel during the process.

In response to the line of questioning, Myers repeatedly stated, “I reserve the right to remain silent.”

The trial is set to continue on Monday, September 22, when the court is expected to view a separate police video interview involving Clairmont Mingo.

Several witnesses have since testified, including Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, who acted as an election agent for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) during the 2020 elections.

Those charged with electoral fraud include People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) member, Carol Smith-Joseph and former Health Minister under the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government, Volda Lawrence.

Also facing charges are former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, former Deputy CEO Roxanne Myers, and Mingo.

Also charged are former GECOM employees Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Babb-Cummings, and Michelle Miller.

Collectively, they face 19 conspiracy charges and are represented by a robust defence team.

Due to the charges arising from the same set of circumstances, the matters have been consolidated. Each defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charges and secured their release by posting significant cash bail.

It is the prosecution’s case that each defendant had a “critical role” to play in the wilful endeavour to inflate votes for the APNU+AFC, and deflate votes for the PPP/C.

The prosecution, headed by King’s Counsel Darshan Ramdhani, is expected to call approximately 70 witnesses.

In the weeks that followed the March 2, 2020, vote, Guyana’s judiciary was inundated with multiple applications and appeals filed by various political actors over the electoral process.

The saga lasted five months before a national recount, led by GECOM and a delegation from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), confirmed the PPP/C’s victory and ultimately led to the swearing-in of President Dr. Irfaan Ali on August 2, 2020.

The recount confirmed that the PPP/C won the elections with 233,336 votes against the APNU+AFC coalition’s 217,920.

The initial elections results, announced by former CEO Lowenfield, claimed an APNU+AFC victory.

The APNU+AFC coalition received 171,825 votes, while the PPP/C received 166,343 votes, according to Lowenfield’s election report.

Following the PPP/C’s return to office in August 2020, criminal charges were filed against the defendants.

GECOM made the decision to terminate the contracts of Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo in August 2021, after the allegations of fraud came to light.