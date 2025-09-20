News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana launches first-ever influenza vaccination campaign
A nurse administers the flu vaccine to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony at the launch of Guyana’s first national influenza vaccination campaign, held at the Eccles Health Centre
A nurse administers the flu vaccine to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony at the launch of Guyana’s first national influenza vaccination campaign, held at the Eccles Health Centre

GUYANA has launched its first national influenza vaccination programme, marking what Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony described as a “historic milestone” in strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

The campaign, rolled out through the Ministry of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Department under the theme “Strengthening Systems, Guiding Growth, Protecting Lives through Influenza Vaccination”, was officially launched at the Eccles Health Centre on Friday.

Delivering the feature address, Dr. Anthony underscored the seriousness of influenza, pointing out that it is far from the “harmless illness” many believe it to be.

“Influenza is not as harmless as we sometimes believe. Globally, it affects around one billion people each year, resulting in up to 650,000 deaths. With vaccination, we can protect our vulnerable populations children, the elderly, pregnant women, and persons with chronic illnesses while also safeguarding our frontline health workers,” Dr. Anthony stressed.

Dr. Anthony highlighted that Guyana has bolstered its influenza surveillance capacity by joining the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) FluNet and FluID platforms.

Through these systems, the country now contributes critical data and virus samples to guide global vaccine development and monitoring.

The newly introduced vaccine, GC-Flu, is a trivalent influenza vaccine that offers protection against H1N1, H3N2, and Influenza B (Victoria lineage) strains.

Dr. Anthony reassured the public that the vaccine is safe, cannot cause influenza, and that any potential side effects are usually mild and short-lived.

The Ministry is urging all eligible persons, particularly those in vulnerable groups and healthcare workers, to access GC-Flu, which will be provided free of cost at health facilities nationwide.

Also present at the launch were Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services; Dr. Nicholas Elliot, Monitoring & Evaluation Officer; and Dr. Garoma Dembele, PAHO/WHO Representative.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening immunisation coverage and protecting the health of all Guyanese.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.