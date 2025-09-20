News Archives
Noble, EDO and MATPAL gear up for recruitment drive in Guyana’s Essequibo region
In March this year, Noble Drilling awarded scholarships to 20 outstanding marine cadets as part of its Noble Marine Scholarship Programme (Source: El Dorado Offshore/LinkedIn)
THE Noble Recruitment Drive is set to arrive in Parika in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region of Guyana on Sunday, bringing opportunities for locals seeking careers in the offshore industry.
The event will be hosted at the Market Tarmac near the Stelling from 07:00hrs to 13:00hrs. It is being organised by manpower services firm, El Dorado Offshore (EDO), in partnership with drilling contractor, Noble and MATPAL Marine Institute, according to an EDO press release this week.
Organisers say the one-day drive is designed to connect job seekers directly with recruitment teams, allowing them to submit resumes, complete on-site interviews, and receive guidance on openings within Guyana’s rapidly expanding offshore sector.
The initiative also offers access to the Marine Cadet Scholarship Programme 2026, which will provide eligible applicants with the chance to begin the process of becoming internationally certified Marine Officers. Twenty Guyanese cadets received the scholarship this year.
Representatives from Noble, EDO and MATPAL will be on site to support, inform and meet candidates. Applicants are asked to bring a valid government-issued identification, printed copies of their resume, and to attend in professional attire.
According to the organisers, the recruitment effort is part of building a national talent pipeline in Guyana, aimed at preparing citizens for the responsibilities and rewards of a high-performing offshore workforce.
Guyana has emerged as the most active location for Noble Corporation’s rigs, with four high-specification drillships operating exclusively in the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block. (OILNOW)

