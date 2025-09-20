Baramita Miner killed in domestic dispute by girlfriend, 19

POLICE in Region One are probing the alleged murder of 20-year-old Kevin Smith, a miner of Baramita, North West District, who was fatally stabbed during a domestic altercation on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred on September 18, 2025, at around 17:00 hrs, and involved Smith’s reputed partner, 19-year-old Nadria James, also of Baramita.

Investigations revealed that the couple, both Guyanese Amerindians, had been living together in a wooden and plastic camp for about a year.

On the day in question, James allegedly returned home after consuming alcohol and found Smith lying in his hammock.

Police said that upon noticing her, Smith armed himself with a cutlass, and reportedly dealt her blows to the left shoulder and right hand.

This reportedly led to a heated altercation, during which James is said to have drawn a handmade knife from her waist and stabbed Smith to the left side of his chest.

Following the stabbing, Smith reportedly stumbled out of the camp and collapsed in nearby bushes. James fled the scene, but later turned herself in at the Baramita Police Station, where she provided a statement. Lawmen accompanied her back to the camp and discovered Smith lying motionless with visible blood and a stab wound to his chest.

The miner’s body was transported to the Baramita Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body is currently at the hospital awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police confirmed that James has since been arrested, and remains in custody as investigations continue.