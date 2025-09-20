UG’s Medical Studies expansion, decentralisation underway

THE Ministry of Education has confirmed that the expansion and decentralisation of the University of Guyana’s (UG) medical studies is already underway, with Regions Two, Three, and Six identified for the first phase rollout.

In a release, the Ministry noted that the initiative seeks “to realise a previous commitment by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to address the influx of persons who are eligible for these studies but cannot be facilitated due to space constraints at the University of Guyana campus.”

“This has been especially pressing ever since the University of Guyana became free of cost,” the statement added.

Friday’s engagement brought together Education Minister Sonia Parag, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed, and a team from the university to finalise the first steps in the process.

Presidential Advisor on Education, Dr. Kofi Dalrymple, also attended the meeting, which was hosted at the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry explained that “in the first phase, based on the current influx of students, efforts are being made to expand medical studies to Regions Two, Three and Six.”

It added that the move “will also lend to bridging the labour gaps within the health sector which now boasts of six new state-of-the-art hospitals, and soon, specialty facilities.”

The release further pointed out that “the fruitful engagement culminated with several decisions being taken. Some of these will materialise in the coming days.”

Last month, President Ali had announced that Regions Two and Three were earmarked as new hubs for UG’s College of Medical Sciences programmes.

With Region Six now added, the government’s efforts are geared towards bringing these critical courses closer to students while strengthening Guyana’s healthcare workforce.