Human Services Ministry SODVPU increases sexual offences, DV sensitisation sessions in schools

THE Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, is continuing to expand its outreach programmes, ensuring that each section of the population is engaged and empowered.

As part of these ongoing efforts, the unit commenced another round of sensitisation sessions in schools this week, which focused on critical issues such as abuse, the Family Violence Act of 2024, and the available mechanisms for reporting incidents.

Among the schools visited were Dolphin Secondary and Lodge Secondary in Georgetown where students were provided with interactive discussions designed to raise awareness and encourage active participation.

The ministry in a recent update said that these sessions not only gave students the opportunity to learn about the different forms of abuse and their warning signs but also allowed them to explore practical ways of seeking help and protecting themselves and others.

Given the prevalence of gender-based violence in our society, the unit recognises the importance of addressing this matter at the foundational level, our children, the ministry said.

It added that by starting early, young people are equipped with the knowledge of their rights, the significance of speaking out, and the resources available to them. Empowering children in this way helps to foster a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for violence, the ministry said.

Through initiatives such as these, the SO&DVPU aims to build safer environments within schools and communities while instilling in the next generation the confidence to stand against abuse and promote positive change across society.