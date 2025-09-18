PM Phillips commends OPM agencies for exemplary service

– sets vision for 2026–2030

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, accompanied by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy on Wednesday engaged the leadership of agencies and departments under the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a comprehensive strategic meeting.

During the session, Prime Minister Phillips extended deep appreciation to the Permanent Secretary, staff of the OPM, and the heads of affiliated agencies for their outstanding service and commitment over the 2020–2025 administrative period. He praised their professionalism and underscored the tangible benefits their collective contributions have delivered to the Guyanese people.

The Prime Minister urged department heads and their teams to maintain high standards of operational excellence, encouraging them to continue fulfilling their mandates with efficiency and effectiveness.

Minister McCoy, in his remarks, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening operations in line with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s strategic vision. He expressed gratitude for the work completed to date and conveyed confidence in the capacity of the agencies to further advance the administration’s development agenda.

As part of the meeting, agencies presented detailed reports highlighting major achievements over the past five years while outlining strategic objectives for 2026. These objectives were carefully aligned with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government’s 2026–2030 development mandate, setting out clear frameworks to enhance service delivery and institutional performance.

The engagement was seen as both a moment of reflection and a platform for charting the way forward, as the OPM and its agencies prepare to play a central role in Guyana’s continued transformation.