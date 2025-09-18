Amerindian Affairs committed to cultural preservation, youth empowerment

HIGH on the government’s agenda is a commitment to promoting indigenous culture by advancing youth involvement as part of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ vision for the next five years.

During an address at the opening ceremony of the Amerindian Art Exhibition and Fashion Show, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne, in a deep moment of reflection and acknowledgement, stated that she remains proud of her Indigenous heritage, emphasising that her new role as Minister is an opportunity to give a voice to Indigenous People across the country.

In alignment with this year’s theme for Amerindian Heritage Month – Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress and Advancing Culture — she underscores the ministry’s commitment to inclusive, national development.

Minister Browne noted that youth involvement and cultural preservation remain the top priorities throughout her tenure.

“Our culture is who we are as a people. We have a really unique culture, and we must be proud of it,” She continued, “but we must take some time to work on the other aspects……. We are the future, and we must keep our culture alive.”

As part of her immediate plans, Minister Browne announced that she will meet with young people to hear their ideas and aspirations for the future.

These engagements, she stated, will aid in charting a collective vision for cultural revival through programmes and initiatives designed to preserve Indigenous traditions while creating new opportunities for young people.

“I can’t do it alone. I know that there are many of you who are rooting for a positive [outcome], who want to be involved, and you’re welcome. It’s our ministry. We all have a space there. My doors will always be open,” she said.

Minister Browne closed with a call for unity and collaborative efforts, reminding everyone that “In unity there is strength, and together we must work because we have a common goal that’s not just in culture, but in advancing our development at every level.” (DPI)