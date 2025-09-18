New road to be built at Providence to connect Ogle-Eccles Highway – Min Edghill

THE government is actively exploring the most efficient route to establish a new connector road linking Providence on the East Bank corridor to Ogle–Eccles Highway. This aims to minimise the disruption to commuters and unnecessary delays.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced on Wednesday during a site visit to the construction of a roundabout that is underway to connect the access road from the New Demerara River Bridge to the Heroes Highway.

He was joined by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, along with engineers and contractors from both ministries.

Minister Edghill revealed that the Heroes Highway roundabout will be completed shortly, ensuring smoother access to the new bridge.

“What has been happening at the backlands that people don’t see is that from where the road from Ogles to Eccles was built – it stopped – we are continuing the road to Providence so that there can be a smooth connection from that highway to this highway,” the public works minister explained.

He continued by highlighting, “What we are examining right now is the alignment from the back to come up to the front, which is about two kilometres between Heroes Highway and that road.”

Minister Edghill further noted that the government is examining the alignment for the approximately two-kilometre stretch needed to link Heroes Highway to the Ogle–Eccles Road. There will be three connector roads between Ogle-Eccles Road and Heroes Highway and Aubrey Barker, which is coming on stream shortly.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal underscored that the government’s priority is to create additional road networks while limiting inconvenience to residents.

“…Because of the expansion work that is taking place, you will have the likelihood of running through communities and the desirable outcome that we would like to have is to have the least disruption for the residents and to look at the best possible route…”, Minister Croal explained before stating that, “As time goes by, we will certainly inform and engage those persons who may be affected, if they are.”

The site visit forms part of the government’s aggressive infrastructural development agenda to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity for residents and businesses. (DPI)