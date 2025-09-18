McCoy meets state media teams to strengthen collaboration

– outlines new policy direction

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, on Wednesday convened a meeting with managers and production teams of the state media at the Office of the Prime Minister, as part of efforts to enhance coordination and ensure effective communication of government policies and programmes.

He was joined by Director of Public Affairs, Gordon French, along with Information and Public Affairs Liaisons, Marcia Hope and Derwayne Wills, for engagements with leaders and staff from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the National Communications Network (NCN), and the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL).

Minister McCoy commended the teams for their commitment and work over the past five years, noting their central role in delivering timely and reliable information to the public. He also outlined the policy direction for public information services during the second term of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s administration.

Highlighting the evolving nature of media consumption, the Minister stressed the importance of strengthening digital platforms while building on past successes. He emphasized the need for greater synergy between the state media entities to improve efficiency and delivery, with a strong focus on public awareness, education, and government transparency.

As Guyana continues to undergo rapid development, McCoy underscored that effective communication will remain vital in keeping citizens informed and engaged in national progress.