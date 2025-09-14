Lyles ‘in form of his life’ – but will it be enough?

NOAH Lyles says he is in the form of his life – but will it be good enough to retain his world 100m title?

On a blockbuster Sunday night in Tokyo, the men’s and women’s 100m finals are scheduled to start just seven minutes apart.

Saturday’s heats gave a flavour of what is to come, with a series of statement performances igniting the sell-out crowd at Japan’s National Stadium.

It was at the last World Championships in 2023 that showman Lyles asserted himself as the dominant male sprinter on the sport’s biggest stages with three golds in Budapest, before claiming the Olympic 100m title at Paris 2024.

Yet the American is by no means the outright favourite for gold in his pursuit of a third consecutive global title.

Lyles had an injury-disrupted start to this season and his 100m season’s best of 9.90 seconds ranks 14th fastest in 2025, while he was comprehensively beaten by Jamaica’s Oblique Seville over the distance in August.

But, after qualifying for the World Championship semi-finals fourth fastest overall after winning his heat, the outspoken 28-year-old remained as self-assured as ever.

“I had a great start today but I had even better ones at practice. I know there is more in the tank,” said Lyles.

“This is the best form I have ever been in my life. I am bringing special things here. Running 9.95 in the first round is exactly what I wanted to warm up my body.”

His biggest threats could come from Jamaica.

While Seville demonstrated his superior form last month with that commanding win over Lyles at the Lausanne Diamond League, it is compatriot Kishane Thompson who holds the title of the fastest man in the world this year.

The 24-year-old, who has improved his personal best to 9.75, will be determined to get his hands on gold after missing out on the Olympic crown by five-thousandths of a second.

Should either Thompson or Seville triumph, they would become the first Jamaican man to win a global 100m title since Usain Bolt nine years ago.

Speaking on BBC One, four-time global heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill said: “Kishane Thompson looked phenomenal. The strength and power he had coming out of the starting blocks, his transition phase, he even slowed down massively towards the finish line. I think he’s definitely one to really watch.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Bednarek will believe he can keep the world title on American soil as the second-fastest athlete this year, with a best of 9.79 seconds.

That is so long as he remembers to bring his spikes, having forgotten to pack them when travelling to Tokyo.

“I am just a clumsy dude,” he explained.

“I have been focusing on so many things, I am the type of athlete that will always leave something at the track or forget something back home. It is just something that has always been like that. Friends and family help me out.”

Great Britain’s world 100m bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes, world indoor 60m champion Jeremiah Azu, and Romell Glave will hope to put themselves into the medal race

Alfred takes on Jefferson-Wooden as Fraser-Pryce aims to go out on high

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has been the standout performer over 100m this season, clocking an unmatched 10.65 seconds in August.

Not only that, but the American has run the three fastest times in 2025, and five of the top six – interrupted only by Olympic champion Julien Alfred’s best of 10.75.

Those two athletes appear a class above their other rivals, but it is by no means a two-horse race.

“Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has been phenomenal all year. When you’re recording victories consistently, you’re just gaining confidence upon confidence,” two-time world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson said.

“She is the favourite in many people’s eyes because she hasn’t put a foot wrong this year.”

Jamaica has a trio of medal threats in the women’s event, with Tina Clayton the third fastest athlete this year in 10.81.

She is joined by the vastly experienced Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, contesting the final 100m races of her illustrious career in Tokyo, and Shericka Jackson.

Fraser-Pryce will retire following these World Championships and is hoping to sign off with a 25th and final global podium, 18 years after she made her first in Japan.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Amy Hunt each secured straightforward progression to the semi-finals.

Neita in particular shone with a season’s best 10.94, second only to Alfred’s leading 10.93 in the heats, and she will be determined to make her first individual global podium after finishing fourth at the Olympics.

On the women’s event, Ennis-Hill said: “Watching Julien Alfred’s form, she looked phenomenal. She is such a powerful athlete and she has the experience as well as being Olympic champion.

“She will be a tough one to beat but Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is going to obviously give her a run. It will be very close.”

The 100m semi-finals take place from 12:20 BST today (Sunday), with the finals following from 14:13.