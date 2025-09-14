Leicestershire signs South Africa spinner, Maharaj

LEICESTERSHIRE has signed South Africa left-arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj, for the first four months of the 2026 season.

Maharaj, 35, has taken 313 wickets in 152 matches for the Proteas and is the second overseas player the Foxes have signed for their return to Division One.

“Alongside his exceptional cricketing abilities, he will bring vast international experience, leadership skills, and a huge passion for the game,” said Leicestershire director of cricket, Claude Henderson.

“All of [that] will be fundamental to our changing room.”

Maharaj claimed 55 wickets across a total of eight County Championship appearances for Lancashire in 2018 and Yorkshire in 2019.

“The boys have done some exceptional work throughout the season and have built some great momentum heading into next year,” said Maharaj, who played in the Proteas’ World Test final win over Australia in June.

“It’s early days but we’re tracking in the right direction, so who knows how far this team can go?

“I love playing county cricket. The competitiveness helps you adapt and improve your game, so I can’t wait to get stuck into that challenge and hopefully put in some big performances for the Foxes.”

Captain Peter Handscomb signed a new one-year deal last week at the club, which was promoted on Thursday after a 22-year exile.