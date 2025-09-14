Green, de Kock help Royals send Knight Riders to third consecutive loss

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – The Barbados Royals ended their miserable home stand in the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League campaign in winning fashion by upstaging the Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets here on Friday night

Playing their final match of the season at Kensington Oval, off spinner Chris Green mesmerised the Knight Riders’ batters on his way to finishing with the impressive figures of 3-9 from his four overs, as the visitors were limited to 166 for eight from 20 overs.

Opener Quinton de Kock then scored a half century to see the Royals stroll to 172 for three in 19 overs, to register just their second win in five games at home.

A win would have sent the Knight Riders top of the table, but they will now have to wait on the outcomes of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ final two matches and the Saint Lucia King’s final match to see if they finish in the top two.

The Knight Riders will be concerned with their batting heading into the playoffs, as they produced yet another mediocre performance after being sent in by the Royals.

Only captain Nicholas Pooran, who scored 45 from 44 balls, Kieron Pollard, who hit 36 off 25 balls and Akeal Hosein, who smashed a whirlwind, unbeaten 23 off just six balls, put up any resistance against the Royals’ bowlers.

Green accounted for both openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales cheapy, to reduce the Knight Riders to 28 for two in the fourth over.

And when Joshua Da Silva and Keacy Carty lost their wickets, their side had slumped 41 for four in the eighth over.

Pooran and Pollard then added 71 runs for the fifth wicket in eight overs as they tried to rebuild the innings.

However, once Pollard lost his wicket, the Knight Riders needed Hosein’s cameo, which saw him bludgeon three sixes and one four to get up to a respectable total.

Green received good support from Daniel Sams (2-25) and Ramon Simmonds, who took 2-42.

The Royals then gave their supporters something to shout about during an 87-run opening partnership between de Kock and Kadeem Alleyne.

Alleyne struck two fours and two sixes in his knock of 36 off 27 balls before he was spectacularly caught by Andre Russell coming in off the deep midwicket boundary.

Soon after, de Kock brought up his 50 off 31 balls, but spinner Usman Tariq dismissed him for 55 and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession to leave the Royals 116 for three in the 13th over.

Sherfane Rutherford (32 not out) and captain Rovman Powell (27 not out), then guided the Royals to victory during an unbroken stand of 56 in just over five overs.