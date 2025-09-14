Harbhajan likely in fray for BCCI top post

AFTER Sachin Tendulkar, it is now Harbhajan Singh whose name is being linked to the top post at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Tendulkar has already denied being in the fray, but Harbhajan is yet to clarify, leading to speculation over his possible interest.

There appears to be some substance to the latest buzz, with the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) nominating the 45-year-old former spinner, who holds 367 international caps across formats. The picture will become clearer once the nominations are officially filed, as only candidates backed by a state association are eligible to contest.

The ruling BJP, which wields considerable influence over the functioning of the BCCI, is known to prefer accomplished sportspersons for the top positions in sports bodies. Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, both former India internationals, ascended the BCCI presidency largely due to the ruling party’s player-first policy.

Harbhajan did not respond to calls and text messages from Cricbuzz. However, the truth should unfold in less than two weeks, when candidates are required to file nominations for the posts. According to BCCI electoral officer AK Joti, the nomination window will be open from September 20 to 21, with the elections scheduled for September 28.

The elections will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer. Going by recent trends at BCCI AGMs, contests for these positions appear unlikely. Incumbents Devajit Saikia, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and Rohan Dessai are expected to continue as secretary, treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.

As per the election timeline, Friday (September 12) was the last day for state associations to submit the names of their respective representatives who will attend the AGM and, if required, cast their votes. The list is expected to be announced on Saturday (September 13).

After the nominations are filed on September 20 and 21, scrutiny will be on September 22. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations on September 23, following which the final list of contestants will be announced. The election and counting are scheduled for September 28.

As per the electoral officer, the candidates will have to specify if they have held any positions in the BCCI. “An Information Sheet from the Representative specifying all Elective Posts held by the Representative in the BCCI and/or any Full Member of the BCCI Previously and/or Currently, along with the Name of the Elective Posts and Tenures of such positions [will have to be addressed]. The Information in this regard is to be submitted in the prescribed Form C signed by the Representative and duly attested by a Notary/Oath Commissioner,” says the notification. (Cricbuzz)