Headquarters beat Officers to retain title

Commissioner’s Birth Anniversary T20 cricket Tourney…

Two-time defending champions Headquarters defeated the Officers by 28 runs yesterday to retain the Commissioner’s Birth Anniversary T20 cricket title.

In sweltering heat at an immaculately manicured Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary a raucous crowd watched on as the HQ squad showed why they were defending champions.

Led by a match winning 73-run sixth wicket stand between Man-of-the-Match Kanakya Ramkarran who stroked three fours and six in 49 and Kapildeo Charandeen whose 41 included two fours and a six, Headquarters were restricted to 141-9 in 20 overs before dismissing Officers for 113 in 17.3 overs.

Only the Benn siblings; Troy, who top scored with 44 and Trevor who made 24 offered any fight as off-spinner Dwayne Dick captured 3-13.

Batting first on a track which kept the odd ball kept low, Trevor sunk Headquarters to 15-3 when he blew away the top order and taking two wickets off consecutive balls in his second over to be on a hattrick.

The Headquarters’ position got increasingly worse when they slumped to 33-5.

Ramkarran and Charandeen joined forces with their team in a precarious position and orchestrated ‘Operation Rebuild’ with intelligent batting.

Ramkarran hit spinner Joshua Budram for a couple of sixes in 16th over to post the 100.

But when one shy of a half century, he was bowled by Trevor Benn with the score at 103.

Trevor finished with 4-16 as Troy Leitch (16) and Hazil Willaims (15) were the only other double figures.

When the Offices began the reply, they slipped to 34-4 as Dick removed Ravindranath Budram (1), Stephon Harris (3) and Joshua Budram (0) while Ronald Ali was run out for four.

Troy Benn, who had struggled throughout the tournament, saved his best for last.

The right-hander played an array of enterprising shots to the delight of the noisy crowd with included members of Guyana Amazon Team including Quinten Sampson and Kelon Savory who both represent Police at First Division level.

When Ivor Trotz fell for six the Benn brothers joined forces before Troy departed 74-6.

Trevor tried to take on the bowlers as required run-rate kept climbing and although he hit three fours and a six in a cameo 24, he eventually fell at 108-9.

Headquarters collected a trophy and $350,000 while Officers received at trophy and $250,000.

TSU who beat 4A and 4B in the third-place play-off earlier in the day got a trophy and $150,000.

Man-of-the-Match Ramkarran collected $25,000 and another $25,000 for being the best batter in the final.

Trevor Benn had was awarded the prize for best bowler and best all-rounder in the final and took home $50,000.