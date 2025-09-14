Better Hope upstage Carr Tec to claim OMSCC Masters Over-40 crown

UNDETERRED by ending the regular season in the fourth position, giant killers Better Hope stunned number two seed Carr Tec by 15 runs to capture the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Masters Over-40 title when the 2025 season climaxed last Sunday at the St Bede ground in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

The victory followed a similar feat over the Divisional champions Masters in the semi-final encounter, played the previous Sunday at the same venue.

Led by a blistering undefeated 97 from Loaknauth “Colgate” Ramsuchit, who had earlier skippered Mercenary to a victory in the Ontario Softball Cricket Softball League (OSCL) T20 championship final, at the same venue, Better Hope proved superior to their opponents.

The experienced Ramsuchit, who clobbered five fours and 10 sixes, shared an undefeated 126-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rishi Singh who’s 49 not out was spiced with one four and five sixes. The two came together in the 11th over with the score on 77 for four and stayed to the end with Better Hope ending on 206 from their allotted 20 overs.

Carr Tec was immediately on the backfoot, losing two wickets within the first two overs, including the prized scalp of Rovendra Mandolall, going via the run-out route for one.

Opener Parbu Balkarran and Rawle Scott gave Carr Tec hope with a fine third-wicket partnership of 116 but once the two were dismissed, Scott for 55 and Balkarran for 51, their hopes faded. Scott struck four fours and an equal number of sixes while Balkarran’s knock included six fours.

There was one wicket each for skipper Sunil Ramkissoon, Anil Mahadeo, Mahendra Monelall and Rishi Singh.

Second-placed Carr Tec was also the recipient of the runner-up trophy while players from both teams also collected medals.

Most Valuable Players (MVPs) Ramsuchit and Balkarran received trophies, compliments of Jas and Terry Mathura of TDMJ Inc.

OMSCC President, Azeem Khan, lauded Better Hope on their success and also praised Carr Tec for their efforts in reaching the final. (Frederick Halley)