‘Agri’ Minister to consult rice farmers, millers as second crop commences

The following is the full text of a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture:

“The Ministry of Agriculture wishes to advise that, with the commencement of the second rice crop for 2025, the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, along with senior officials from the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), will be consulting with rice farmers and millers across the rice-growing regions of the country during the course of this week.

These engagements are part of the Ministry’s continued efforts to promote open dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders in the rice industry. The meetings will focus on matters related to the current crop.

The Ministry remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders in the rice industry to support a successful and productive crop, and to advance the government’s broader food security agenda.”