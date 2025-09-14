PNC/R Executive Member Mervyn Williams cuts ties with party during live programme

In a stunning public announcement, Mervyn Williams has resigned from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), citing “unfortunate occurrences” which he said made his continued participation untenable.

Williams made the announcement during a live broadcast of his political talk show, Nation Watch, on Sunday, while featuring Terrence Campbell, who will be the PNC/R-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)’s lead parliamentarian in the National Assembly.

The timing and platform of the resignation further underscored the deepening rifts within the party leadership, and indicates a clear breakdown at the level of the PNC/R Executive since the recent announcement of parliamentarians and Campbell’s lead role.

“I now announce, regrettably, my resignation from the People’s National Congress reform. It was a difficult decision, but the circumstances dictate that I take this decision. It was one that I contemplated even before September one. It was one that I contemplated in the run up to September one, in fact, but my duty, commitment and loyalty to my party, did not allow me to do that, and I held my hand,” Williams, who was not named in the list of parliamentarians, said.

He emphasised his importance in the party by pointing to his capturing of the second highest number of votes at the party’s last Congress.

Williams’ departure marks the latest in a string of high-profile resignations that have rocked the PNC/R in recent months, in the lead up to the September 1 general and regional elections, and has continued in its aftermath.

“And there were unfortunate occurrences after September 1,” Williams said, adding: “In fact, one of those two occurrences predates September 1, but came to my attention after. I have, in regard to those sets of circumstances and recognising the need for the party to go through its rebuilding process… I’ve had a good run, and I thank every member of this party, every supporter of this party. I experienced only love from you, warm affection, tremendous support.”

Williams refrained from offering specifics on the incidents that led to his resignation.

His decision is also being interpreted as fallout from his apparent snubbing from parliamentary roles, despite his longstanding contributions to the party.

With Dr. Campbell, a political newcomer and businessman, recently elevated to lead the party in the Assembly, questions are mounting about the PNC-R’s strategic direction, internal democracy, and leadership.

Last week, APNU’s leader Aubrey Norton named Campbell, a former member of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), as the lead Member of Parliament to represent the party, following its crushing defeat in the September polls.

Just last year, Campbell publicly lambasted Norton’s leadership and declared the opposition coalition process “untenable.”

Campbell had served as an interlocutor between the AFC (Alliance For Change) and APNU during talks to revive the coalition.

Eventually the coalition talks fell through even with the AFC offering to settle for just 35 per cent of political representation. Now, he’s officially part of the team he once doubted.

In addition to Campbell ascension to parliament, returning parliamentarians are Coretta McDonald, A.A.,; Ganesh Mahipaul, and Nima Natacha Flue-Bess, also joining the team are controversial commentator Dr. David Hinds; career educator and youth representative Riaz Zakeer Rupnarain; and Sherod Avery Duncan.

Rounding out the line-up are Linden Mayor and former Regional Chairman Sharma Raheem Solomon; renowned attorney Dr. Dexter Todd; gospel artiste and entrepreneur Saiku Andrews; and PNCR Vice-Chairman Vinceroy H. Jordan.