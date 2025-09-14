A blend of experience, youthful energy

–as President Ali appoints vibrant group of experts, professionals to serve in new Cabinet, continue aggressive development drive+

THE atmosphere came alive at State House on Saturday as President Dr. Irfaan Ali administered the Oath of Office to 25 ministers who will form the new Cabinet and constitute a vibrant team stitched together to continue taking Guyana forward.

The ceremony was a moment of national pride, attended by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, alongside diplomats, military officials, former officials, and proud families.

Several new ministers have joined the administration, underscoring a fresh group which integrates technical knowledge into governance and introduces young, vibrant voices into national decision-making.

Prior to administering the oath to each minister within his Cabinet, President Ali made some brief remarks, and assured the Guyanese citizenry that these next five years will see further advancement in making life better for all.

He also put the new Cabinet on notice, firmly stating that the foundation of the new government is about results, people, efficiency and relentless hard work.

“This government is the exercise of responsibility, service, and humility; no egos. It’s about service responsibility,” President Ali said.

The Head of State noted that the Cabinet has been drawn from a pool of highly-skilled professionals, and will serve in playing key and critical roles in the nation’s development.

First-time Ministers include: Keoma Griffith, who will be the Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning; Sarah Browne, now heading the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs; Vanessa Benn, assuming the role of Minister within the Ministry of Housing; and Madanlall Ramraj, who is now the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works.

Vickash Ramkissoon is also now the Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, and Steven Jacobs is now the Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Also, the government has created new portfolios to sharpen governance, and create targeted focus on critical sectors, and to head these are Deodat Indar, who will be the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, while the Ministry of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation will be Zulfikar Ally.

Several senior ministers of the past Cabinet have taken on fresh responsibilities.

Among them are former Education Minister Priya Manickchand, who is now Minister of Local Government and Regional Development; former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, who is now Minister within the Ministry of Local Government; and previous Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond will take over as Home Affairs Minister.

Further, Sonia Parag now leads the Education Ministry, and Susan Rodrigues has been reassigned to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

EXPERIENCE RETAINED

At the same time, some of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s most seasoned ministers will continue their long-standing roles.

Mohabir Anil Nandlall will continue to serve as Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney-General; Dr. Ashni Singh will continue as Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance in the Office of the President; while Hugh Todd will continue to serve as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Meanwhile, Gail Teixeira continues her role as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance; Zulfikar Mustapha as Agriculture Minister; Dr. Frank Anthony as Health Minister; Juan Edghill as Public Works Minister; and Kwame McCoy as Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister.

In the line-up also are: Charles Ramson as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Vickram Bharrat as Minister of Natural Resources; Collin Croal as Minister of Housing; and Dr. Vindhya Persaud as Minister of Human Services and Social Security.

The Cabinet appointments followed Monday’s swearing-in ceremony for Vice- President Dr. Jagdeo, and Prime Minister Phillips, who President Ali had described as capable, tested and proven leaders.

PARLIAMENTARY PICKS

Indigeous Leaders Lenox Shuman and Sonia Latchman; Attorneys-at-Law Sanjeev Datadin and James Bond; former Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop were also identified as parliamentarians.

Educator Mischka White-Griffith, and maritime expert Thandi Mcallister are the new parliamentary secretaries.

ADVISERS

Former Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is now the senior adviser on Home Affairs and Natural Resources, while former Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton is the adviser on labour and manpower planning.

With a mix of experienced policymakers and new, fresh faces, the new PPP/C administration is setting the stage for its next phase of governance, balancing continuity with renewal as Guyana pursues its development priorities, President Ali said.