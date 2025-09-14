President Ali hails Corentyne River Bridge as catalyst for regional integration

–during meeting with Suriname’s President

–leaders pledge close coordination on timely completion of transformative project

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and Suriname’s President Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons met in Nickerie, Suriname, on Saturday to discuss bilateral initiatives aimed at strengthening trade, tourism, and regional connectivity.

At the centre of discussions was the long-anticipated bridge over the Corentyne River, a project the two leaders described as transformative for both nations.

During a press briefing following the meeting, President Ali underscored the bridge’s “timely advancement of the transformative potential for trade, tourism, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.”

He emphasised that both governments are committed to close collaboration to resolve remaining legal, technical, and financial matters.

“[We] recognise that this bilateral initiative is also an integral part of the interconnectivity within the Amazon Region,” Dr. Ali stated, noting the strategic importance of enhanced links between Guyana and Suriname.

The Guyana-Suriname bridge, once completed, is expected to be a key link in fostering stronger ties among South American and Caribbean nations, boosting trade flows and unlocking untapped tourism opportunities. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) is set to construct the US$236 million project bridge over the Corentyne River.

Designed to last 100 years, the bridge, which will span approximately 3.1 kilometres, is set to connect Moleson Creek in Guyana to South Drain in Suriname, with a landing point on Long Island in the Corentyne River. Guyana has earmarked GY$5 billion (US$23.9 million) for the project in its 2025 budget.

Plans are underway to transform Long Island into a vibrant commercial hub and tourist hotspot.

The envisioned duty-free zone will feature significant infrastructural developments, including hotels, recreational parks, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, and a variety of entertainment venues.

Moreover, the two Heads of State reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and co-operation that exist between Suriname and Guyana rooted in their shared values and aspirations, cultural ties, and geographic proximity.

They expressed their mutual commitment to further deepen the bilateral partnership to promote peace, security, and prosperity for the peoples of both countries.

Both countries established diplomatic relations on November 25, 1975. This date marks the day Suriname gained independence from the Netherlands.