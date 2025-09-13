19-year-old charged with child pornography granted $300,000 bail

APPEARING in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, a 19-year-old man from Cummings Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was granted bail on a child pornography charge.

Neo Glen appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him.

He entered a not-guilty plea.

The allegation stated that, on September 8, 2025, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Glen had pornographic videos of children in his possession on a computer system.

Glen was represented by attorney-at-law Kiswana Jefford, who sought bail and noted that her client has a history of mental illness.

She further noted that, although he may experience periods of clear thinking, this does not negate the presence of the condition.

According to his lawyer, Glen, who has no previous convictions, resides with his mother at a permanent address on Cummings Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The prosecution opposed bail, pointing to the seriousness of the offence and the severe penalties it carries.

The police prosecutor told the court that investigators had taken the accused for a medical assessment, which found no mental illness.

The prosecutor told the court that several of the recovered videos showed the faces of multiple children. The prosecutor stated that although Glen initially denied ownership of the phone containing the material, forensic analysis linked the device to him, and further examination uncovered additional videos. The prosecutor also noted that while in custody, Glen requested that his mother not be contacted.

After considering the circumstances, Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $300,000. Under the conditions of his release, Glen is required to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters on the second Friday of every month.

The case has been adjourned to October 17.

Child pornography is an offence under section 14 of Guyana’s Cyber Crime Act 2018.

Individuals convicted of possessing or distributing child pornography in a Magistrates’ Court, where cases are heard summarily, face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10 million fine. If the case is tried indictably in the High Court, a guilty verdict can result in up to 10 years in prison and a $15 million fine.