‘One Guyana’ vision delivering for hinterland communities

– says former Amerindian Affairs Minister

FORMER Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President Dr. Irfaan Ali on his re-election, securing a second term in office. She lauded his visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the welfare of Indigenous peoples across Guyana.

Sukhai underscored that Amerindians remain deeply aware of the President’s tireless efforts to uplift their communities, noting that his government has “paved the way for a brighter, and more inclusive future for us all, as we forge ahead as One Guyana.”

Reflecting on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) longstanding partnership with Indigenous peoples, the former minister emphasised the administration’s role in safeguarding and advancing the rights and traditions of Amerindians. “Recognising the foresight, role and priority the early PPP/C government played in not only honouring, but respecting, protecting and legislating the remarkable legacies of the Indigenous Peoples has ensured they survived and thrived for generations yet to come,” she said.

Sukhai pointed to the “transitioning landscape of the hinterland” as clear evidence of progress made possible through collaboration between the PPP/C government and Amerindian communities. She highlighted that consistent dialogue between Amerindian leaders and the executive has resulted in “real benefits for every Amerindian village and local community.”

In its 2025 manifesto, themed “Forward Together For A Better Guyana,” the PPP/C outlined several key initiatives aimed at further advancing Amerindian development. Since August 2020, the government has made significant strides, including revitalising the Amerindian Land Titling Programme and reinstating the Community Support Officers (CSO) initiative.

Looking ahead, the administration has pledged to:

• advance land titling and demarcation for Amerindian villages;

• continue funding Amerindian participation in the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS);

• expand and enhance the CSO programme with retraining and upskilling opportunities;

• guarantee universal access to secondary education in hinterland regions;

• improve access to quality healthcare services;

• support local economic initiatives, including village-level tourism and community-based enterprises;

• create jobs through expanded training and entrepreneurial opportunities;

• strengthen agriculture and agro-processing to boost food security at the village level.

Sukhai said these commitments reinforce the government’s vision of inclusive growth, while ensuring Amerindian communities remain central to Guyana’s social and economic transformation.