Police probe alleged murder of 38-year-old gold miner at Puruni River backdam

POLICE in Region Seven are investigating the brutal killing of Mark Benn, a 38-year-old gold miner of Lot 218 Blueberry Hill, Linden, which occurred late Thursday night at Big Mara Mara Backdam, Puruni River.

The incident reportedly unfolded around 23:00 hrs on September 11, 2025, following an altercation at a shop owned by 28-year-old dredge operator, Floyd Paul.

According to police reports, Benn, who had earlier arrived at the backdam from Puruni Landing, was socialising at Paul’s shop with two Venezuelan women, including 35-year-old Fabiana Garcia. The suspect, Dexter Agrian, a 41-year-old excavator operator from Bartica, later joined the group around 19:00 hrs.

The men, along with the women, drank Guinness, played music, and danced. At one point, Benn reportedly requested sexual intercourse from Garcia, but she refused, citing that he was intoxicated. Benn then disconnected her cellphone, which had been playing music.

Agrian allegedly intervened, pulling Benn away from Garcia. Benn rebuked the action, warning the suspect not to embrace him in such a manner, remarking, “We good, but never again you hug me like that, because thief men does hold people like that.”

Moments later, Agrian, who was armed with a 13-inch double-edged knife, is accused of attacking Benn. Police said the suspect dealt the miner a chop to the back of the head, causing him to fall, before delivering another blow to the neck, almost severing it.

After the attack, Agrian reportedly walked away and returned to his camp. Paul, the shop owner, immediately contacted police.

Law enforcement officers later confronted the suspect, who allegedly told investigators, “Sir, I drink couple well Guinness and I can’t remember exactly what happened.” He was cautioned, arrested, and remains in police custody.

The weapon, a 13-inch knife, was recovered by investigators. Police said it has been lodged as evidence as their investigations continue.