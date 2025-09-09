NY authorities arrest Guyanese fugitive wanted for 2015 murder of sex worker

LAW enforcement authorities in Queens, New York, have arrested Kanand Ojha, who is wanted in Guyana for the 2015 murder of Noel “Nephi” Luther.

Ojha was taken into custody on Monday, September 8, 2025, by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, which included U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security officials, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

His arrest was made possible through ongoing collaboration between the Government of Guyana—via the Guyana Police Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Attorney General’s Chambers—and U.S. authorities under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters framework.

The partnership between Guyana and U.S. law enforcement has strengthened in recent years, facilitating joint investigations, the pursuit of fugitives, and the execution of extradition proceedings in both countries. Authorities noted that this co-operation will continue to deepen in the future. A wanted bulletin was issued for Ojha in July 2019.

Ojha was wanted in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Noel Luther, a sex worker who was fatally shot in Georgetown in July 2015. Luther was attacked around 02:35 hours at the corner of Carmichael and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

Reports indicated that the confrontation stemmed from a dispute with a client who had earlier engaged Luther for services but was dissatisfied. The client allegedly returned with Ojha, who shot Luther once in the chest before fleeing in a sports utility vehicle.

Luther was later pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Ojha’s accomplice, Ron “Andel” Forde, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2017 after pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter in connection with the killing.

Authorities in both Guyana and the U.S. are expected to move forward with extradition proceedings to have Ojha face trial in Guyana.