Construction worker remanded on simple larceny charge

A 23-year-old construction worker was, on Monday, remanded to prison after being charged with stealing over half a million dollars’ worth of equipment from a civil contractor on the East Coast Demerara.

The accused, Saydesh Dass, also known as ‘Alex,’ of Lot 99 Block XXX Non Pariel, was arrested on September 4, 2025, by police ranks from the Enmore Police Station. He was later charged on September 7 with the offence of Simple Larceny.

Police allege that between August 31 and September 1, 2025, at Mon Repos, Dass stole from Balram Manickram, a 31-year-old civil contractor of the same community, the following items: One Ransom cement mixer valued at $423,000, One generator set valued at $85,000, and one submersible water pump with flex hose valued at $35,000. The total value of the stolen items amounted to $543,000.

At about 10:35 hrs on Monday, Dass appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court #1 before His Worship Clive Nurse, where the charge was read to him. The defendant pleaded not guilty.

However, bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison. The matter has been adjourned to October 13, 2025 for report and disclosure