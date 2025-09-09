GNBS pushes ‘Support Local’ drive with spotlight on made-in-Guyana products

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is ramping up its “Support Local” campaign, encouraging consumers to purchase products that are 100 per cent Guyanese-made, while spotlighting companies proudly certified under the Made in Guyana Standards Mark Programme.

In recent days, the bureau has been highlighting businesses that bear the certification mark, which not only recognises locally manufactured products, but also enhances national competitiveness and brand recognition for authentic Guyanese goods.

Among the featured companies is Coconut Grove, owned by Shaunda Yarde, whose Golden Crunch Coconut Biscuits have become a household favourite. Yarde noted that tradition is “baked into each savory bite,” bringing out the authentic taste of Guyana. “We’re proudly made in Guyana, bringing the best crunch of Guyana’s coconuts to you in every bite,” she said.

Also under the spotlight is KSM Investments Inc., a key player in the local construction industry since 2015.

Chief Executive Officer Mahadeo Panchu stressed that their concrete products — including hollow blocks, venn blocks, foundation blocks, and stone pavers — are not only designed to meet standards, but are [also] “engineered to exceed standards.” He added, “Our customers trust us because they know we deliver exceptional quality… whether for small projects or major development, KSM is reliable.”

Fresh Packagers, another proudly certified manufacturer, is bringing local flavour to kitchens across the country. Owner Radesh Paul explained that their spices and sauces are crafted to add depth and authenticity to meals. “From zesty sauces to traditional spices, Fresh Packagers offer a taste of home with every bite,” he said, pointing to their wide range of products such as geerah, masala, turmeric, plantain flour, hot sauces and mango achar.

The GNBS recently re-certified Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics (FTIP), assuring consumers that products such as bathtubs and shower units manufactured by the company continue to meet the required standards. Dunae Trading Company Inc. was also re-certified.

The Made in Guyana Standards Mark Programme is voluntary and open to all local manufacturers who meet the criteria outlined under the GNBS Act No. 11 of 1984. Through certification, businesses gain the right to display the Made in Guyana mark, guaranteeing customers that the products are locally made and meet quality benchmarks.

Consumers and manufacturers interested in learning more about the programme or applying for certification can visit the GNBS website at gnbsgy.org