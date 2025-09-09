Gold miner remanded after being nabbed with cocaine at Ogle Airport

A 44-year-old gold miner was, on Tuesday, remanded to prison after being charged with trafficking a large quantity of cocaine.

Junior Anthony Greaves, of Kitty, Georgetown, and Port Kaituma Waterfront, Region One, was arrested on August 24, 2025, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara. Police reported that Greaves was found to be in possession of 26.7 pounds of cocaine during a security operation at the airport.

Two days later, on August 26, Greaves appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, where he was formally charged with Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The charge was read to him, and he entered a not guilty plea. However, bail was refused, and he was remanded to prison.

The matter has been adjourned to September 19, 2025, for disclosure.