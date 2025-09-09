Guyana moves to replace 1957 Prison Act with modern, rehabilitation-focused law

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has confirmed that a comprehensive Draft Prison Bill has been completed, and will soon undergo its final round of consultations before being presented to Cabinet for approval.

The new legislation seeks to replace the Prison Act of 1957, which, for decades, has served as the primary framework governing the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Nandlall stressed that the outdated law no longer reflects modern realities and the evolving global approach to prison management.

“We have a draft Prison Bill that is completed,” the Attorney-General stated. “We have to go through one more round of consultation to ensure that the technical people are comfortable with it, then it is for Cabinet’s approval. That is a comprehensive, new, modern legislation that takes into account all the recent developments that have taken place in prison reforms.”

Unlike the existing law, which has long emphasised punitive measures, the new Bill shifts its focus to rehabilitation and reintegration. According to Nandlall, the draft mandates the implementation of structured rehabilitation programmes aimed at preparing inmates for life after incarceration.

“It shifts the emphasis away from punitive to rehabilitative and reformative; it mandates improvement and rehabilitation programmes. It is a good Bill, and we have accompanying regulations to go with it,” he explained.

Currently, the GPS functions under the Prison Act Cap. 11:01, last amended in 1975.

That legislation established the powers of the Director of Prisons, the overall management structure, and the duties of prison staff. It also placed the Service under the oversight of the Minister of Home Affairs, with a central focus on the safe custody of offenders.

Nandlall underscored that the new Draft Prison Bill is designed not just to modernise the framework, but also to align Guyana’s prison system with international best practices in corrections. With consultations now entering their final phase, the long-awaited update is expected to provide the legal foundation for a more humane, rehabilitative, and forward-looking prison system in Guyana.

Since 2021, the GPS has benefited from its largest-ever government investment, over $28 billion, under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The funding has modernised facilities, improved professional standards, and shifted the focus of incarceration from punishment to rehabilitation.

Upgrades at the Lusignan, Mazaruni, and New Amsterdam Prisons have eliminated overcrowding, while inmates now participate in accredited training programmes in carpentry, joinery, masonry, and other trades. These initiatives are designed to provide practical skills that support reintegration into society.

The GPS is also reviewing its laws, standing orders, and strategic plans as part of a broader effort to strengthen rehabilitation, enhance staff training, and modernise prison operations.

Guyana currently leads the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region with a recidivism rate of 14 per cent, the lowest in the region.

This achievement is attributed to a comprehensive overhaul of the prison system, with emphasis on rehabilitation, vocational training, behavioral programs, and multi-sectoral collaboration with government agencies and community support.

As of July 2025, there are 2,239 inmates in Guyana’s prison system.