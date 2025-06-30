News Archives
A record four stadiums on schedule for opening in 2025; fifth to open in 2026
news-default

– each of the four costs less than the D’urban Park project; all are within budget

THE President Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C Government in its mission to rapidly develop Guyana decided as part of an integrated and comprehensive vision that it would build and/or complete five (5) stadiums, a record for any country in the world. Two of the five stadiums were the infamous failed track and field projects which were inherited from the APNU+AFC-led Government.

The APNU+AFC-led Government lied to Guyanese year after year that the tracks would be completed, knowing fully well that it did not even purchase the synthetic material for the tracks. It was the President Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C Government which procured the synthetic material at a cost of more than one million Euros.

Both of those facilities, along with the two multi-purpose stadiums are on schedule for opening this year, while the international stadium at Palmyra is on schedule for opening next year, a record for Guyana and other countries in the region, especially when the only comparison from the APNU+AFC-led Government for a sports facility is the D’urban Park project where $600 million remains unaccounted. Importantly all five stadiums are within budget.

Finally, and most importantly, four of the five stadiums which will be opened this year will each be completed for less than the cost of the D’urban Park project, which cost this country over $1.6 billion. (DPI)

