Guyana, U.S. trade suppasses US$4.7 billion

BILATERAL trade between Guyana and the United States of America (U.S.) has surpassed S$4.7 billion over the past year and according to the U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, this is a new record reflecting the strong and rapidly growing economic ties between the two nations.

“Over the past year, we’ve reached another milestone. Bilateral trade in physical goods alone surpassed US$4.7 billion, a new record. The number of U.S. companies working with Guyanese partners continues to grow, along with sustained investment across many sectors,” Ambassador Theriot said at the 249th U.S. Independence Day celebration last Friday.

She noted that since last year, the two nations have celebrated new ventures such as company launches and grand openings to ground-breaking partnerships.

“We’ve welcomed a new U.S.-branded hotel, joined in launching a new primary and secondary school partnership, brought a U.S. company to Guyana, offering the country’s first ever industrial 3D printing and marked the entry of a company specialising in welding and machining services.”

The continued partnerships, she noted, will not stop there.

“We’re collaborating on critical infrastructure projects, including the transformative deep seaport road project. These are nation-building investments that can shape the trajectory of a country for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, President, Dr Irfaan Ali during his remarks noted that while Guyana and the United States continue to pursue deeper bilateral trade ties, shared priorities such as peace and security remain a central focus too.

“As our country actively engages in strengthening our framework for bilateral trade, we continue to be optimistic about the diversification of our trade relations,” he said.

Through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the U.S. has initiated ongoing efforts to enhance law-enforcement and security co-operation between our countries and the Caribbean,” he added.

President Ali also spoke on the advisory received from the U.S. authorities regarding the threat posed by gold smuggling linked to undemocratic forces in the region.

With this, he assured the audience that Guyana is deploying substantial resources to dismantle such illicit networks.

“We want you to know that we are putting enormous resources into ensuring that the threat of illicit gold smuggling… is uprooted,” President Ali said.

In reaffirming Guyana’s stance on its territorial sovereignty, the President thanked the U.S. for its unwavering support amid the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“Guyana wishes to acknowledge and thank the United States for its unwavering support in defending Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as we continue to advocate for this region to remain a zone of peace,” he added.