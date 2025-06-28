D’urban Park to be converted into ‘world-class’ museum

–President Ali says

WITH Guyana embracing a bold new era of development, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that D’urban Park will be converted into a “world-class” museum.

During address at the official launch of the Jewelz by King’s Hotel on Friday, President Ali emphasised the importance of making Guyana’s tourism sector a global competitor.

Guyana’s tourism sector is more than just hotels and other fanciful infrastructure, it is about incorporating culture, heritage and tourism into a single product, the President said.

The vision for this new museum to replace the previous coalition government’s failed and decrepit D’urban Park will contribute to the capital city’s evolving landscape.

“That is an area that we are going to put this magnificent new national museum to celebrate who we are,” President Ali said.

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo recently said his party would rehabilitate the facility once re-elected.

As Guyana’s urban centres continue to expand, the need for additional green spaces in major cities and communities is becoming increasingly critical.

Currently, Guyana has four main urban parks: the National Park, the Botanical Gardens, and the Zoological Park in Region Four, and the Joe Vieira Park in Region Three.

These spaces serve as vital recreational sites for a wide cross-section of Guyanese, but there is a growing demand for more parks to meet the needs of the expanding population.

Highlighting efforts to create more green spaces, Dr. Jagdeo had previously underscored the importance of these areas in enhancing the overall aesthetics of Georgetown and the country as a whole.

First Lady Arya Ali’s Urban Development Programme for spearheading initiatives to establish new play parks and green spaces across Guyana has been lauded by the public.

One of the standout projects under the First Lady’s National Beautification Project is the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, which has become a beloved destination for both locals and visitors.

The importance of community involvement, encouraging citizens to take responsibility for maintaining these green spaces was emphasised.