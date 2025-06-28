President Ali hails years of collaboration with U.S.

-emphasises Guyana’s commitment to deepening defence, security co-operation

-says substantial resources being pumped into ‘uprooting’ gold smuggling, other illicit networks

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to expanding defence co-operation with the United States (U.S.), as both nations mark significant strides in military and security collaboration.

The Head of State was at the time addressing an event to celebrate the 249th anniversary of U.S. independence.

President Ali used the opportunity to hail the longstanding partnership between the two countries and lauded recent advances aimed at safeguarding national and regional security.

He noted that while Guyana and the United States continue to pursue deeper bilateral trade ties, shared priorities such as peace and security remain a central focus.

“Through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the U.S. has initiated ongoing efforts to enhance law enforcement and security co-operation between our countries and the Caribbean,” he stated.

He pointed to the signing of a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as a major step forward.

That agreement, Dr Ali said, underscores a joint commitment to tackling shared security threats, particularly in the areas of counter-narcotics, transnational organised crime, and overall defence co-operation.

President Ali also spoke on the advisory received from U.S. authorities regarding the threat posed by gold smuggling linked to undemocratic forces in the region.

With this, he assured that Guyana is deploying substantial resources to dismantle such illicit networks.

“We want you to know that we are putting enormous resources into ensuring that the threat of illicit gold smuggling… are uprooted,” President Ali said.

In reaffirming Guyana’s stance on territorial sovereignty, the President thanked the U.S. for its unwavering support amid the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“Guyana wishes to acknowledge and thank the United States for its unwavering support in defending Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as we continue to advocate for this region to remain a zone of peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot echoed similar sentiments, noting that defence and law enforcement co-operation between the two nations is at its strongest point yet.

“The U.S.–Guyana partnership goes far beyond mere words. One powerful example is our military and security co-operation, which is the strongest it has ever been,” Ambassador Theriot said.

She cited several initiatives, including the successful hosting of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team exercise, which delivered healthcare services to over 1,700 patients across five local medical facilities.

According to the U.S Ambassador, such co-operation underscores a mutual commitment to shared security goals.

Ambassador Theriot also pointed to advancements in national security capabilities, such as joint efforts to develop coastal radar systems for the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard.

The recent joint sailing of the GDFS Shahoud with the U.S. Navy’s USS Normandy was highlighted as a powerful demonstration of the defence partnership.

Ambassador Theriot said that further strengthening these ties were expanded joint initiatives involving the New York Police Department, FBI, and DEA working with Guyanese counterparts such as the GDF, Guyana Police Force, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), and the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

“Our agencies work incredibly well together,” she said, highlighting the strong partnership and coordination between the two countries