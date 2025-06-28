Guyana’s tourism industry continues to blossom with significant investments

–President Ali says, as Jewelz by King’s Hotel opens

GEORGETOWN’S skyline just got a whole lot brighter with the grand opening of Jewelz by King’s Hotel, a modern facility that promises to redefine the visitor’s experience in Guyana.

At the heart of Guyana’s transformation is President, Dr. Irfaan Ali who said that Jewelz is not just a hotel but a juncture in Guyana’s transformation into a global tourism hotspot.

President Ali, while delivering his energetic feature address at the opening on Friday, highlighted how the tourism sector is blossoming under his government.

“It is not a hotel. It is a luxury home away from your home,” the President told the excited crowd.

His message was clear: Guyana is no longer creeping forward but surging onto the world stage with confidence and vigour.

Standing under the glow of the spectacular new development in the heart of the capital city, Georgetown, the President affirmed: “Progress in Guyana is not creeping forward, it is marching briskly, boldly and beautifully.”

The deliberate policy decisions and strategic investments, President Ali noted, have led to Guyana’s ongoing success story.

“Guyana is building a complete ecosystem for the development of tourism,” he said.

Tourism in Guyana has become an important pillar in the national economy, the President emphasised, as he noted that visitor arrivals have skyrocketed under his administration.

In 2020, visitor arrivals were just over 86,000. Last year, that figure climbed to more than 371,000, with the new expectation of over 420,000 visitors.

This 329 per cent surge in visitors support the President’s statements that Guyana has moved from a hidden gem to a global attraction.

“Guyana is not just growing, we’re surging,” the President emphasised.

Guyana’s image is being reshaped into a must-visit destination that offers an experience like no other.

Every new airline, every modern hotel and the increase in visitor numbers are proof that Guyana’s tourism engine is in full blast.

Guyana has successfully attracted nine new international airlines since 2020, including British Airways, JetBlue, Avianca, and United Airlines.

“Airlines don’t just come,” President Ali pointed out, adding: “The economics must make sense, the feasibility study must make sense. That is why they come. Guyana makes sense.”

Beyond airlines and hotels, the government has focused on human resources. More than 8,000 Guyanese have been trained in the tourism and hospitality industry, the President said.

Those welcoming faces and skilled professionals are crucial in President Ali’s vision for an enhanced tourism sector as they will shape visitors’ experiences.

“Tourism is not a sideshow in Guyana’s economy anymore. It’s becoming a core driver in employment and enterprise,” he said.

The new 65 tour experiences offer a wondrous experience to visitors, the President noted.

“We created authentic uniquely Guyanese experiences. That’s what tourists remember and come back for-the experience,” said the President.

“We can’t build a tourism product at national and regional scale. We have to understand, if we want to punch hard, we have to punch global,” the President said while noting that Guyana got the greenlight to have its Super League, an opportunity that is not offered not just to anyone.

Looking ahead, Dr. Ali touted several transformative projects for Georgetown including the capital city being redeveloped and much emphasis being placed on green spaces and cultural perseveration.

With projects like Jewelz by King’s Hotel setting the tone, Guyana’s rise as a world-class tourism destination is no longer a distant goal but it’s already happening.

Renata Persaud, Director at Kings, said the project is a reflection of hard work and dedication of not just the investors but the workers who put their all into the construction of this hotel.