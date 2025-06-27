Increase in education grant, transportation allowance for learners among PPP/C’s plans

GETTING children to school could soon become easier for families as People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has announced plans to introduce a student transportation grant, if the party is re-elected for a second term.

He made this disclosure during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House.

The proposed grant is part of the government’s wider push to make education more accessible and less financially challenging for parents and guardians.

With the PPP set to launch its campaign and manifesto in July, Guyanese will hear further details.

Dr. Jagdeo said: “We’ve already mapped this out what we hope to achieve in the next five years in the education sector, when we say world class education. We have already made the university education free and other tertiary level training free. We pay the (CSEC) exams. We are now going to assist with transportation for children to do a grant in the next term, so that we can remove the burden from the parents…”

The transportation grant would add to the series of initiatives by the government that have catapulted the education sector in a positive direction.

Already, the government’s investment in the education sector is delivering results.

This year, Guyana has done the best it has ever done, with significant improvements being recorded at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Over the past five years, investments in education by the government has surged from $53 billion to a historic $185 billion in 2025.

More than 3,000 new teachers have also been hired, strengthening the country’s teaching force and improving student support.

The government’s vision for education goes beyond access as Dr. Jagdeo touted plans use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tailor learning needs for all children, among other ideas.

The government’s long-term education reform includes a digital school, free tertiary education, expanded school feeding programmes, transportation assistance for students, and a complete overhaul of the curriculum to ensure modern, personalised and accessible learning.

As the election race heats up, the PPP/C is continuing to reflect on its track record in all sectors, including education.

With its most recent pledge to further ease costs for parents, this could become a defining issue for voters who are looking to secure a brighter future for their children.