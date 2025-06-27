US introduces new visa restrictions for persons associated with sanctioned individuals

THE United States of America has announced a new visa restriction policy which aims to stop and deter the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the country.

The announcement was made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio by way of a press release which was issued on Thursday. It can be found on the U.S. Department of State website.

In his release, Rubio pointed to a fentanyl crisis in the U.S which is claiming lives.

“The fentanyl crisis in the United States is unprecedented, with overdoses remaining the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44. More than 40 per cent of Americans reportedly know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024 the United States averaged over 220 overdose deaths daily.

“Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act that will apply to family members and close personal and business associates of individuals sanctioned under Executive Order 14059 Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade (E.O. 14059).

“Today’s action expands upon existing tools, including sanctions pursuant to E.O. 14059 and visa ineligibilities pursuant to section 212(a)(2)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act for controlled substance traffickers,” the release said.

It added that imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities.

“The U.S. Department of State will use all necessary tools to deter and dismantle the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs from entering the United States and harming U.S. citizens,” it added.