President Ali welcomes new Japanese Ambassador

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday formally received the Letters of Credence from His Excellency Akima Umezawa, the newly accredited non-resident Ambassador of Japan to Guyana, during a ceremony held at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

In welcoming Ambassador Umezawa, President Ali reaffirmed the strong diplomatic ties between Guyana and Japan, describing the relationship as “extraordinary.” He emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration, particularly in sectors vital to Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation.

The President proposed an update to the existing cooperation agreement between the two countries to ensure it aligns with Guyana’s current development priorities. “I believe that our cooperation agreement must be updated to reflect these key and critical areas of national development, to see how we can have Japan critically involved in the advancement of our country,” he noted.

Also present at the ceremony was Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who continues to play a pivotal role in advancing Guyana’s diplomatic engagements.

The meeting underscored both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and creating new pathways for investment and collaboration as Guyana continues its trajectory of rapid growth.